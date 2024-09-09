Penguins Reveal 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 2024-25 season will be jam-packed with fun theme nights, promotions and giveaways.

Of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 36 home games, 28 will feature unique themes. Several games will include more than one theme or promotion.

The home schedule for the Penguins gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 12 with a celebration the team is calling "Pentoberfest". An outdoor, pregame festival will take place outside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza before doors open at 5:00 p.m., including music and concessions vendors.

The men and women of our Armed Forces will be honored at a pair of games, as the team celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 9 and Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife on Feb. 24.

The Penguins get into the Holiday spirit when they host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 14. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, plush toys to the game, which will be tossed onto the ice after the team's first goal against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The toys will be distributed to local children in need via Operation Santa Claus, a private charitable organization operating at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Following the success of previous one-night rebrands as the Old Forge Pizzas and Pittston Tomatoes, the third installment of the team's Community Series presented by Visit Luzerne County will take place on Saturday, Apr. 12. That night's team name and uniforms will be revealed at a later date.

WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Fridays are back once again with select domestic draft beers available for just $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and postgame autographs on all 10 Friday-night home games. Additionally, the Penguins will wear their 2024-25 alternate uniforms (which will be revealed later this month) on each Friday home game.

Additionally, certain Friday nights will take "fan participation" to a new level. Through the Penguins' social media channels, fans will have the opportunity influence the games' themes, contests, in-arena music and more. These games will be known as Fan-Controlled Friday and will be held on Nov. 29 and Dec. 27.

Other popular theme nights making their return for this season include Star Wars Night, Faith and Family Night, Tux's Birthday and Fan Appreciation Night.

The current list of promotions, themes and giveaways can be found below. (List is subject to change, and more promotions/giveaways will be added during the season).

Individual game tickets for all Penguins home games will go on sale this Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 a.m. via TicketMaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office, and by contacting the team's front office at (570) 208-7367.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Corporate partnership opportunities for the 2024-25 season and beyond are also available.

Date and Opponent Primary Theme Secondary Theme Promotion(s) Giveaway Item

Saturday, Oct. 12 Pentoberfest Thunder Sticks

vs. Charlotte

Friday, Oct. 18 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Family Game Night $2 select draft beers Magnetic Schedule presented by Geisinger

vs. Lehigh Valley Fan Friday presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by Northeast

Music Center

Saturday, Oct. 26 Halloween Headshot Poster

vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Nov. 2 Racing Night Faith & Family Night

vs. Hartford

Saturday, Nov. 9 Veterans Day

vs. Rochester

Saturday, Nov. 16 Nerd Night

vs. Bridgeport

Friday, Nov. 22 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Penguins Music Series: $2 select draft beers; Postgame Autographs presented by

vs. Bridgeport Fan Friday Country Western Night Northeast Music Center

Friday, Nov. 29 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan-Controlled Friday / $2 select draft beers; Postgame Autographs presented by

vs. Laval Fan Friday Penguins Music Series: Northeast Music Center

70's or 80's Night

Friday, Dec. 13 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Penguins Music Series: $2 select draft beers

vs. Charlotte Fan Friday Electronic Dance presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by

Music Night Northeast Music Center

Saturday, Dec. 14 Teddy Bear Toss

vs. Springfield

Saturday, Dec. 21 Christmas Celebration Specialty Jersey Auction Metal Tumbler

vs. Lehigh Valley (Season Ticket Members Only)

Friday, Dec. 27 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan-Controlled Friday / $2 select draft beers

vs. Lehigh Valley Fan Friday New Year's Celebration presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by

Northeast Music Center

Friday, Jan. 3 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Special Olympics Night/ $2 select draft beers

vs. Charlotte Fan Friday Winter Beach Weekend presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by

Northeast Music Center

Saturday, Jan. 4 Margaritaville Winter Beach Weekend Team Photo

vs. Hartford by Bayard Printing

Saturday, Jan. 18 CrossCheck Cancer

vs. Belleville presented by Geisinger

Saturday, Jan. 25 Medieval Night PA Lottery Ticket Voucher (Age 18+) /

vs. Utica Penguins Pennant Flag (Season Ticket Members Only)

Sunday, Jan. 26 Kids Takeover Tux's Birthday

vs. Lehigh Valley

Friday, Feb. 7 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Black History $2 select draft beers All-Star Poster

vs. Bridgeport Fan Friday Celebration presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by

Northeast Music Center

Saturday, Feb. 8 Women In Sports Night Girl Scout Night Penguins Sling Bag (Season Ticket Members Only)

vs. Cleveland

Friday, Feb. 14 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Penguins Music Series: $2 select draft beers

vs. Lehigh Valley Fan Friday Slow Jamz presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by

Northeast Music Center

Saturday, Feb. 15 Military Specialty Jersey Auction

vs. Hershey Appreciation Night

presented by MetLife

Saturday, Mar. 8 St. Patrick's Day Specialty Jersey Auction

vs. Belleville Celebration

Sunday, Mar. 9 Pop Star Day Friendship Bracelet (first 1,000 fans,

vs. Syracuse 14 and under)

Friday, Mar. 21 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Penguins Music Series: $2 select draft beers

vs. Providence Fan Friday Hip-Hop Don't Stop presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by

Northeast Music Center

Saturday, Mar. 22 STAR WARS Night Boy Scout Night

vs. Hershey presented by Moritz

Embroidery Works

Friday, Apr. 11 WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Penguins Music Series: $2 select draft beers

vs. Hershey Fan Friday 2000s Shuffle presented by Coors Light; Postgame Autographs presented by

Northeast Music Center

Saturday, Apr. 12 Community Night presented by Visit Luzerne Country Specialty Jersey Auction Penguins Football presented by PNC

vs. Springfield (Season Ticket Members Only)

Saturday, Apr. 19 Fan Appreciation Night Jerseys Off Our Backs

vs. Cleveland presented by Geisinger

