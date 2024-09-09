Sign up Today and Golf with the Team at the Condors Charity Golf Classic

September 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Sign up today for the 2024 Condors Charity Golf Classic to be held on Tuesday, October 29 with a shotgun start (12 p.m.) overlooking the foothills at Rio Bravo Country Club. Space is limited and this event will sell out. Your foursome will be paired with a Condors player or coach for a fun, laid back, 18-hole scramble with proceeds benefitting the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3).

WHO: The Bakersfield Condors and the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3)

WHAT: Charity Golf Classic

WHERE: Rio Bravo Country Club

WHEN: Tuesday, October 29 (shotgun start at 12 p.m.; registration opens at 11 a.m.)

COST: $600 per foursome; $175 individual (will be put into a group)

OTHER DETAILS: Food and drinks provided; foursomes will be paired with a Condors player or coach

A full itinerary and information on raffle items, auction experiences, and more will be available closer to the event.

