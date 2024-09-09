Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2024-25 Kids Programming

September 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce today details for the club's kids' programming for the 2024-25 season including fan favourite activations like Sens in School, Belly's Kid's Club, and Belly's Birthday Club.

Sens in School returns for a third season, sending Belleville Sens players to visit schools across the Bay of Quinte Region, interacting with students and sharing their experiences as pro hockey players. Plans for this season include 24 schools and will once again see students receive free Belly colouring and activity books as part of the event. Spots are limited and interested school groups can click here to register. Participants will be selected on a first-come-first-serve basis and chosen schools will be notified within 48 hours of submitting their registration.

Belly's Kid's Club also returns for a second season, providing Belleville Sens fans aged 13 and under with added perks and benefits like a welcome package including a Belleville Sens water bottle, mini stick and ball set, membership card and special message from Belly! Plus Belly's Kids Club members also receive other perks and bonuses around CAA Arena. Belly's Kid's Club Memberships will cost just $25 each, with registration slated to open on Monday, September 16, 2024, via the Belly's Kids' Club Page at bellevillesens.com.

Belly's Birthday Club presented by Sugar Mama's Bake Shoppe is also back for a third season, helping Belleville Sens fans celebrate their birthday in style. Birthday packages start at $31.25 per ticket (with a 10-ticket minimum), and include invitations, loot bags, cupcakes from Sugar Mama's Bake Shoppe, and a limited-edition Belly's Birthday Club t-shirt for the birthday child. Registration details for Belly's Birthday Club can be found under the "Fan Zone" tab at bellevillesens.com.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

