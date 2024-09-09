Individual Game Tickets Are Now on Sale
September 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
Hockey Season is almost here with the countdown to opening night starting now! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have announced that individual tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale.
Join the Firebirds for the kick-off to the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 11th as they take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m PT.
In addition to opening night events, the Firebirds will host a variety of theme and promotional nights throughout the season including:
Friday, October 11th vs. Bakersfield - Home Opener
Presented by Acrisure
Western Conference Championship Banner Giveaway
Friday, October 25th vs. Ontario - Dia De Los Muertos*
Presented by Estrella Jalisco
Themed Dia de los Muertos Scarf Giveaway
Sunday, November 10th vs. Ontario - Military Appreciation Night*
Presented by Spotlight 29
Military-Themed Wall Flag Giveaway
Friday, December 20th vs. Ontario - Ugly Sweater Night*
Presented by Alaska Airlines
Holiday Stocking Giveaway
Saturday, December 28th vs. Ontario - Teddy Bear Toss
Presented by The General
Tuesday, December 31st vs. Colorado - New Year's Eve
Presented by Stand Together
Light Up Wand Giveaway
Sunday, January5th, 2025 vs. San Diego - Hockey is for Everyone
Presented by McDonald's
Saturday, January 11th vs. Chicago - Pride Night*
Presented by Silvercrest
Pride Logo Blanket Giveaway
Sunday, January 26th vs. Bakersfield - Youth Hockey Night
Presented by Verizon
Saturday, February 15th vs. San Diego - First Responders Night
Presented by Eisenhower Health
Rally Towel Giveaway
Sunday, February 16th vs. Bakersfield - Kid's Night
Presented by FirstBank
Fuego Youth Jersey Giveaway
Wednesday, February 19th vs. Tucson - Teacher's Appreciation Night
Presented by Walter Clark Legal Group
Saturday, February 22nd vs. Calgary - Pink in the Rink*
Presented by El Paseo Jewelers
Pink in the Rink Beanie Giveaway
Saturday, March 15th vs. Henderson - St. Patrick's Day*
Presented by buzzbox
Beaded Medallion Necklace Giveaway
Wednesday, March 19th vs. Henderson - Fuego's Birthday*
Presented by LiUNA
Mascot Poster Giveaway
Saturday, April 12th vs. Bakersfield - Seattle Kraken Night*
Presented by Alaska Airlines
Bobblehead Giveaway
Friday, April 18th vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night
Presented by Acrisure
Rally Towel Giveaway
* - Specialty jersey to be auctioned on the DASH App or by visiting CVFirebirds.com/auctions.
PRESEASON GAMES
Coachella Valley will play two preseason games against the Milwaukee Admirals at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, the home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, on Friday, October 4th and Saturday, October 5th. Click HERE to purchase preseason game tickets through Ticketmaster.
ALL STAR CLASSIC TICKETS
Individual game tickets for the 2025 AHL All Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29, will be available at a later date.
SEASON TICKET PACKAGES
Full season, half season, and 9-game "You Pick 'Em" ticket packages are also on sale! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All Star Classic presented by Spotlight29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more!
Bring a group of 10 or more people and enjoy ticket discounts and access to memorable benefits only available to group outings. Receive special pricing, exclusive opportunities, and a great experience when you bring your group out to a Firebirds game! Whether you are looking to host a company outing, celebrate a birthday, entertain clients, or enjoy a family fun school night, the Firebirds have options for every occasion.
Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.
