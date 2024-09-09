Individual Game Tickets Are Now on Sale

September 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hockey Season is almost here with the countdown to opening night starting now! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, have announced that individual tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale.

Join the Firebirds for the kick-off to the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 11th as they take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m PT.

In addition to opening night events, the Firebirds will host a variety of theme and promotional nights throughout the season including:

Friday, October 11th vs. Bakersfield - Home Opener

Presented by Acrisure

Western Conference Championship Banner Giveaway

Friday, October 25th vs. Ontario - Dia De Los Muertos*

Presented by Estrella Jalisco

Themed Dia de los Muertos Scarf Giveaway

Sunday, November 10th vs. Ontario - Military Appreciation Night*

Presented by Spotlight 29

Military-Themed Wall Flag Giveaway

Friday, December 20th vs. Ontario - Ugly Sweater Night*

Presented by Alaska Airlines

Holiday Stocking Giveaway

Saturday, December 28th vs. Ontario - Teddy Bear Toss

Presented by The General

Tuesday, December 31st vs. Colorado - New Year's Eve

Presented by Stand Together

Light Up Wand Giveaway

Sunday, January5th, 2025 vs. San Diego - Hockey is for Everyone

Presented by McDonald's

Saturday, January 11th vs. Chicago - Pride Night*

Presented by Silvercrest

Pride Logo Blanket Giveaway

Sunday, January 26th vs. Bakersfield - Youth Hockey Night

Presented by Verizon

Saturday, February 15th vs. San Diego - First Responders Night

Presented by Eisenhower Health

Rally Towel Giveaway

Sunday, February 16th vs. Bakersfield - Kid's Night

Presented by FirstBank

Fuego Youth Jersey Giveaway

Wednesday, February 19th vs. Tucson - Teacher's Appreciation Night

Presented by Walter Clark Legal Group

Saturday, February 22nd vs. Calgary - Pink in the Rink*

Presented by El Paseo Jewelers

Pink in the Rink Beanie Giveaway

Saturday, March 15th vs. Henderson - St. Patrick's Day*

Presented by buzzbox

Beaded Medallion Necklace Giveaway

Wednesday, March 19th vs. Henderson - Fuego's Birthday*

Presented by LiUNA

Mascot Poster Giveaway

Saturday, April 12th vs. Bakersfield - Seattle Kraken Night*

Presented by Alaska Airlines

Bobblehead Giveaway

Friday, April 18th vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night

Presented by Acrisure

Rally Towel Giveaway

* - Specialty jersey to be auctioned on the DASH App or by visiting CVFirebirds.com/auctions.

PRESEASON GAMES

Coachella Valley will play two preseason games against the Milwaukee Admirals at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO, the home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, on Friday, October 4th and Saturday, October 5th. Click HERE to purchase preseason game tickets through Ticketmaster.

ALL STAR CLASSIC TICKETS

Individual game tickets for the 2025 AHL All Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29, will be available at a later date.

SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Full season, half season, and 9-game "You Pick 'Em" ticket packages are also on sale! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All Star Classic presented by Spotlight29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more!

Bring a group of 10 or more people and enjoy ticket discounts and access to memorable benefits only available to group outings. Receive special pricing, exclusive opportunities, and a great experience when you bring your group out to a Firebirds game! Whether you are looking to host a company outing, celebrate a birthday, entertain clients, or enjoy a family fun school night, the Firebirds have options for every occasion.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

