Wolf Pack Announce Seven 2019-20 Promotional Night Dates

HARTFORD: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced seven prime home game dates for the Wolf Pack's 2019-20 AHL season. Each of the seven will feature an exciting Wolf Pack promotion.

The first of these premier XL Center engagements is the Wolf Pack's 2019-20 home opener, which will take place Saturday, October 5. That night will feature a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 5,000 fans. Following is the full list of the initial guaranteed dates, along with each game's promotion:

Date Promotion

Saturday, October 5 Opening Night (magnetic schedule giveaway)

Saturday, November 16 "Hockey Fights Cancer" Night

Wednesday, November 20 "Sonar's Edu-Skate" school-day game (kids' tickets starts at just $8)

Friday, January 24 "Pucks and Paws" Night (bring your furry friends to the game)

Saturday, January 25 "Under the Sea" Night

Saturday, March 7 Military Appreciation Night ($5 tickets for fans showing military ID)

Saturday, March 28 First Responders Night (featuring the annual "battle of the badges" pregame matchups)

Bookings are already available for Wolf Pack fan experience packages on these seven game dates. Those opportunities include the singing of the National Anthem or "God Bless America", and the chance for amateur teams to play games on the XL Center ice. Further information is available by contacting the Wolf Pack ticket sales office at (855) 762-6451.

The Wolf Pack's entire 2019-20 game schedule, including opponents and start times for these seven prime dates, will be announced as soon as the AHL schedule is fully finalized.

Information about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative, call (855) 762-6451.

