Devils Sign Zetterlund, Maltsev to Three-Year Deals

May 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils today announced that forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Mikhail Maltsev have signed three-year, entry-level contracts starting with the 2019-20 season. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Zetterlund, 19, was drafted by the Devils in the third round (63rd overall) in 2017 and spent the last two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Farjestad BK. The forward was limited to just 16 games due to injury and recorded four points (two goals, two assists). He served as an Alternate Captain for Sweden at the 2019 U20 World Junior Championships. Through 65 career SHL games, Zetterlund has 11 points (five goals, six assists).

Maltsev, 21, was New Jersey's fourth-round pick (102nd overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the last three seasons with the SKA St. Petersburg organization, splitting time in the VHL and KHL. This past season, he competed in 13 games with the KHL club, notching one goal and one assist. During the playoffs, the forward had one goal and two assists in 17 contests.

