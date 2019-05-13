Roadrunners Announce Opening Night and Additional Dates for 2019-20

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have begun crafting their 2019-20 regular season schedule by announcing their six guaranteed home dates for the upcoming year.

The regular season home schedule will begin on Friday, October 18 when the Roadrunners open their fourth season in Southern Arizona. The game will be the start of a spectacular "Opening Weekend" with game not only on Friday but Saturday, October 19 as well.

Guaranteed home dates at the Tucson Arena for the 2019-20 season are:

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, January 31

Saturday, February 1

Saturday, November 9 will serve as the club's annual "Salute to the Military Night" and Saturday, February 1 is set to be the final home game before the yearly Gem Show Road Trip.

Through the month of May, the Roadrunners are taking $50 non-refundable group deposits for the 2019-20 regular season which include four complimentary tickets to the Roadrunners Opening Night and a pair of tickets to a 2019-20 Arizona Coyotes home game (availability and dates TBD).

"We are excited to see our upcoming fourth season begin to take shape," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "We are busy planning great promotions and giving added value to all fans to make sure that the upcoming season is the most special one yet.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

