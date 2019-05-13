Francouz Joins Czech Republic at 2019 IIHF World Championships

WINDSOR, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Pavel Francouz has been named to the Czech Republic national team for the 2019 IIHF World Championships in Slovakia. The tournament kicked off on May 10th and concludes on Sunday, May 26th. This is the sixth-consecutive year that the 28 year-old netminder has represented his native country at the World Championships, having seen action in 15 contests during that span.

Francouz went 27-20-1 this season with Colorado, posting a 2.68 goals-against average, a .918 save-percentage and three shutouts. He also appeared in two NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, earning a 1.96 GAA and a .943 save-percentage in 61 minutes of action. The Plzen, Czech Republic native is the second player to have spent time with the Eagles this season to go on to represent his country in this year's World Championships, after forward Tyson Jost was named to the Canadian national team last Friday.

