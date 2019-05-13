Pilut Injury Update

May 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced that defenseman Lawrence Pilut has undergone successful shoulder surgery. The procedure has an estimated recovery time of five to six months.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.