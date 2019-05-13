Pilut Injury Update
May 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced that defenseman Lawrence Pilut has undergone successful shoulder surgery. The procedure has an estimated recovery time of five to six months.
