WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Announces $1 Million in Grants to Make Lasting Impact for Hoosier Youth, Families

February 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee today announced $1 million in grants to four Hoosier nonprofits, tipping off projects designed to lift up and empower youth and their families.

As Indianapolis prepares to host WNBA All-Star 2025 Weekend July 18-19, the committee selected organizations that identified critical needs and developed brick-and-mortar projects aimed at helping youth learn, play and grow. Grant awardees include Fletcher Place Community Center, Marion County Commission on Youth, Marvella Foundation and The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis.

"The incredible spirit of WNBA All-Star extends far beyond the court, and by partnering with Hoosier nonprofits we have an opportunity to make lasting change for the next generation," said WNBA All-Star 2025 Founding Chair and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines. "We can't wait to see these projects come to life and lift up our youth, families and communities."

The committee selected grantees based on their ability to identify project objectives with a demonstrated need. They also considered factors including the diversity of audience served, project type and geographic range.

WNBA All-Star 2025 legacy grantees and projects:

Fletcher Place Community Center

Projects: Fletcher Place Community Center will make various improvements, including updating kitchen storage and equipment, upgrading the REACH Early Learning playground and toddler play space, adding a greenhouse, and enhancing the community garden and basement storage.

Location: 1637 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Marion County Commission on Youth

Project: The Marion County Commission on Youth will renovate its facility to align with ADA standards, improve safety and expand community training capacity. In addition, MCCOY received a grant to lead the WNBA All-Star 2025 Student Ambassador program, where 25 Indiana female high school students are participating in experiential leadership learning opportunities that reinforce confidence, support mental health and inspire wellness.

Location: 1375 W. 16th St., Indianapolis

Marvella Foundation

Project: To honor young female athletes, the Marvella Foundation will build a special "Championship Arena" on its campus. MARVELLA, is The Girls Sports Leadership Experience being built on 125 acres at Fair Oaks Farms in Newton County. The Girls Championship Court will play host to community events, scholarship recipients from disadvantaged homes, and special camps hosted by star women athletes like Tamika Catchings.

Location: Fair Oaks Farm, 856 N. 600 E., Fair Oaks

The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis

Project: The Parks Alliance of Indianapolis will renovate the basketball court at Al E. Polin Park, transforming it into a more accessible and visually inspiring community asset. Project plans include resurfacing the court to eliminate cracks, uneven terrain and other hazards that limit playability, and updating the backboards, benches and bleachers as well as other general site improvements.

Location: 100 E. 29th St., Indianapolis

Tickets to WNBA All-Star 2025 are expected to go on sale this spring. Fans can anticipate more exciting announcements including multiple opportunities for community engagement in the months leading up to the event. Fans can sign up for updates by visiting wnbaallstar2025.com.

