Dallas Wings to Host Japan's Toyota Antelopes in Preseason Game

February 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League in a preseason game on May 10. Tipoff at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

Admission will be free to Wings Season Ticket Members. Individual game tickets for the 2025 season, including the preseason game against the Antelopes, will go on sale in April.

Announced in the fall, Season Ticket Memberships sold out in record time. A waitlist for Season Ticket Memberships was established, with benefits including presale access to 2025 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2025 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.

The Wings previously agreed to a multi-year partnership with the Toyota Antelopes which included professional development and mentorship opportunities for Japanese team and staff. The Antelopes won the WJBL title in back-to-back seasons (2021, 2022) and are coached by Yuko Oga who played in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury in 2008.

Details of an additional preseason game for the Wings will be announced at a later date.

The Dallas Wings will celebrate their 10 th season in North Texas in 2025, and will tip off the regular-season slate on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx. Since the end of the 2024 campaign the Wings have revamped their Front Office, which included the hiring of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes. Additionally, the Wings won the Draft Lottery back in November and will have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft.

