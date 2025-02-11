Sparks Announce Partnership with Albert, Largest in Franchise History

February 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday a multiyear, eight-figure contract with Albert - the largest partnership in team history. The future of basketball meets the future of finance, as Albert becomes the team's Official Jersey Patch partner, its logo appearing on the Sparks' home, away and practice jerseys. Albert, a fast-growing financial services company based in Los Angeles, helps all Americans with budgeting, finding savings, financial decision-making and planning.

"Today is a special day for the L.A. Sparks," Sparks President Christine Monjer said. "We are thrilled to partner with Albert, a brand that shares our mission of empowering people and strengthening the communities we serve."

As part of this landmark deal, Albert will also receive on-court and in-arena branding, ensuring its presence is felt throughout every Sparks home game. But this partnership is about more than just visibility- it's about impact. As an L.A.-based company, Albert is committed to giving back to the city it calls home. Together with the Sparks, Albert will launch financial literacy camps and a court refurbishment program, creating real, lasting change for L.A.'s youth.

"We're thrilled to partner with the L.A. Sparks, a team that stands for excellence, winning and helping the community-values closely aligned with Albert's mission," said Albert CEO Yinon Ravid. "At Albert, we believe financial wellness should be accessible to all, and through this partnership, we're excited to support WNBA fans and athletes in taking control of their financial futures."

The Sparks retained Excel Sports Management's Properties division and collaborated with the industry-leading sports management and marketing agency to facilitate the deal.

