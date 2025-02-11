Atlanta Dream and Gray Media Renew Broadcast Partnership for 2025

February 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream and Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) have renewed their partnership for the 2025 WNBA season, ensuring that fans across the region can experience Dream games from their homes. The 2025 Dream season will tip off on the road against the Washington Mystics on May 16.

"Gray has been a fantastic partner in helping us increase visibility and support in the market by providing fans direct access to see our games," said Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker. "Demand for the Dream is at an all-time high, as evidenced by the full-season 20 game sell out last season, and broadcast numbers increasing 10x from previous seasons. Having a partner who is committed to delivering consistent content to our fans across the Southeast region has been a catalyst for our continued growth and we are so excited about the 2025 season on Gray networks."

Through the Gray partnership, all Dream non-national exclusive games will be available across the Atlanta market on Peachtree TV's free over-the-air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay-tv systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and DISH Network. Peachtree TV is also available on YouTube TV and Hulu Live. In addition, Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast these games, as well as additional Dream-related programming, on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia.

"The Dream broadcasts on Peachtree TV and Peachtree Sports Network were a huge hit with basketball fans across the state," Vice President and General Manager of WANF/WPCH Erik Schrader said. "Fans got unprecedented access to the fastest growing professional sport in America, and we look forward to many more fantastic games this season."

Based in Atlanta, Gray Media has made heavy sports investments in its home city, developing broadcast partnerships with the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Atlanta Hawks (NBA), College Park Skyhawks (G-League), Gwinnett Stripers (MiLB), Score Atlanta (high school football), the Atlanta Vibe (Pro Volleyball), Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), Atlanta Hustle (Ultimate Disc League), Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Georgia Swarm (Lacrosse). Peachtree TV also provides additional sports content through its partnership with CW Sports, featuring LIV Golf, ACC college football and basketball games, "Inside the NFL" and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.