Witte Leads Offensive Barrage in 15-3 Chihuahuas Win

May 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso third baseman Jantzen Witte went 5-for-5 with five RBIs in the Chihuahuas' 15-3 win over the Reno Aces Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. It was Witte's first five-hit game since August 16, 2021 while playing for Triple-A Tacoma. It was the Chihuahuas' first five-hit game by an individual player since Fernando Tatis Jr. on April 13 vs. Albuquerque.

Chihuahuas starter Matt Waldron didn't allow any baserunners until the fifth inning, didn't allow his first hit until two outs in the sixth inning and got his first win of the season. Waldron needed only 76 pitches to throw six innings. Rangel Ravelo, Matthew Batten and Taylor Kohlwey all homered for the Chihuahuas.

Batten walked twice and now leads the Pacific Coast League in walks with 41. Wednesday's win ended the Chihuahuas' four-game losing streak. Two different Chihuahuas reached on catcher's interference Wednesday.

Team Records: Reno (29-18), El Paso (20-27)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Konnor Pilkington (0-3, 7.36) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-4, 10.52). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.