Dodgers Down River Cats, 7-4

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs between the eighth and ninth innings to nab yet another comeback victory, defeating the Sacramento River Cats, 7-4, Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento led, 3-1, after seven innings, as the OKC offense had mustered only one run and three hits. But in the eighth inning, the Dodgers (34-12) plated four runs on four hits, to go along with a walk and a hit batter. Ryan Ward drove in the first run with a double, and two batters later, Hunter Feduccia evened the score with a RBI single. Justin Yurchak followed and hit a double to deep center field to score two runs and give OKC its first lead. Luke Williams gave the Dodgers some extra breathing room with a two-run homer in the ninth inning to make it 7-3. The River Cats (21-25) drew consecutive walks to open the bottom of the ninth inning and scored after a wild pitch and a RBI groundout but did not bring the potential tying run to the plate.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers lead the PCL with a 34-12 record and OKC's 34 wins through 46 games are the most by an OKC team through 46 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998). No other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 14 losses through 46 games...They have won 12 of the last 13 games and 13 of the last 15 games overall. The Dodgers have now won seven straight road games, as well as eight of their last nine games away from Oklahoma City...The team also won a fifth consecutive series opener, and the Dodgers have trailed in the seventh inning or later in each of those wins.

-The team won for a second straight game after trailing by two runs in the eighth inning, and Tuesday's win marked the team's 11th victory of the season after trailing in the eighth inning or later. The Dodgers have trailed in each of their last seven wins, as well as in 14 of the last 16 wins. They have now won 14 times this season after trailing by at least two runs.

-Through the first seven innings, the Dodgers went 3-for-26 and scored their only run on a wild pitch. Between the eighth and ninth innings, the team went 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits over the final two innings. The Dodgers did not collect their first hit Tuesday until the fifth inning.

-Ryan Ward and Jahmai Jones each had two hits, including a double. Jones reached base in all four plate appearances with a single, double, walk and hit by pitch. Ward has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-18 with four RBI.

-Luke Williams hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season in the ninth inning with a two-run shot to left-center field.

-Bryan Hudson was used as an opener and started the game by retiring all four batters he faced, including one strikeout. It was Hudson's eighth consecutive scoreless appearance, and during the stretch, he's thrown 9.2 innings with three hits, five walks and 15 strikeouts.

What's Next: The Dodgers look for an eight straight road win when they meet Sacramento at 8:45 p.m. CT Wednesday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

