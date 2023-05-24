Aces Bit Ferociously by Chihuahuas, Lose 15-3 in Matinee

EL PASO, Tex. - The Reno Aces (29-18) surrendered three home runs and walked eight in a 15-3 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (20-27) Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

The Chihuahuas hit two early homers to take control in game two of the series. Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run shot in the first and Matthew Batten went yard with two aboard in the third. El Paso led 8-0 after three, blitzing Reno's pitching staff.

Buddy Kennedy went to the opposite field corner in the sixth for his fourth homer of the season. Jorge Barrosa entered the game for Kyle Lewis and made it count, connecting on a solo homer to right center in the ninth. It was Barrosa's fourth round-tripper of the season.

Reno mustered only six hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. It was a rare day where the Aces didn't put together many offensive threats. The six-game series continues Thursday night with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-1, HR

- Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4, 2-run HR

- Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, R

- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, 2B

Following a two-week road trip to El Paso and Oklahoma City, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

