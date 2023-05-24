Bees Players Visit Utah Miracle League

The Salt Lake Bees were grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the Miracle League of Salt Lake this past Saturday morning, May 20, bringing a number of players and staff to play baseball and spend time with the children. The players - Trey Cabbage, Jonathan Holder, Jake Lee, Jared Oliva, Kenny Rosenberg and Ryan Smith had just as much fun as the kids.

"This is probably the best game that we've had all season because the Bees are playing with us ... I'd say this was probably the best day of my life," said nine-year-old Miracle Leaguer Cole Spencer.

The Bees volunteered alongside the Miracle League Angels, Braves and Mets teams at the Gene Fullmer Recreation Center in West Jordan.

The Miracle League is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2000 that strives to remove the barriers keeping children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime. More than the game, Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated just like other athletes. There are currently more than 350 Miracle League organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada serving more than 450,000 children and adults.

Through use of the "buddy system" Bees players connected with Miracle Leaguers and forged a bond that many kids said they would never forget.

"Participating with the Miracle League is undoubtedly one of the best days of our year at the Salt Lake Bees. The kids love it, the players love it, and it's such an amazing way for us to make a lasting impact in our Salt Lake community," said Kraig Williams, Communications Director for the Bees.

To get involved with adaptive recreation in Salt Lake City click here and to get involved with the Miracle League or donate to their organization click here

