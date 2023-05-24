Bees Even Series with 13-6 Victory

The Salt Lake Bees scored early and often in a 13-6 rout of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday night to even the series at one win apiece. Each team plated four runs in the first inning, but the Bees took the lead for good in the second, as Jack Lopez led off the inning with his first home run in a Salt Lake uniform. David Fletcher would follow with a single and score one out later on a double by Trey Cabbage for a 6-4 lead. The Bees would add another run in the third on an RBI single by Chris Okey and then added three more in the fourth on a two-run homer by Jake Lamb and a sacrifice fly by Okey for a 10-4 lead.

Sugar Land would score two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Salt Lake bullpen of Cam Vieaux, Zack Weiss and Robinson Pina would shutout the Space Cowboys over the final five innings with nine strikeouts. Vieaux (2-3) would earn the win, as he retired all seven batters he faced with five strikeouts. Lamb led the Bees with two hits and four runs batted in, while Okey, who came into the game in the second inning to replace Meibrys Viloria, added three hits and three RBI.

