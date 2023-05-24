Bees Even Series with 13-6 Victory
May 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees scored early and often in a 13-6 rout of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Wednesday night to even the series at one win apiece. Each team plated four runs in the first inning, but the Bees took the lead for good in the second, as Jack Lopez led off the inning with his first home run in a Salt Lake uniform. David Fletcher would follow with a single and score one out later on a double by Trey Cabbage for a 6-4 lead. The Bees would add another run in the third on an RBI single by Chris Okey and then added three more in the fourth on a two-run homer by Jake Lamb and a sacrifice fly by Okey for a 10-4 lead.
Sugar Land would score two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Salt Lake bullpen of Cam Vieaux, Zack Weiss and Robinson Pina would shutout the Space Cowboys over the final five innings with nine strikeouts. Vieaux (2-3) would earn the win, as he retired all seven batters he faced with five strikeouts. Lamb led the Bees with two hits and four runs batted in, while Okey, who came into the game in the second inning to replace Meibrys Viloria, added three hits and three RBI.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2023
- Bees Even Series with 13-6 Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Las Vegas (6:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 24, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Bees Players Visit Utah Miracle League - Salt Lake Bees
- Witte Leads Offensive Barrage in 15-3 Chihuahuas Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Bit Ferociously by Chihuahuas, Lose 15-3 in Matinee - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Drops Series Opener in Albuquerque - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Down River Cats, 7-4 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rainiers' Bullpen Shines on Tuesday Brian O'Keefe: On Base 3x, Double, RBI, 2 BB, 2 Runs - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Bees Even Series with 13-6 Victory
- Bees Players Visit Utah Miracle League
- Bees' Rally Falls Short
- Las Vegas Sneaks by Salt Lake
- Stefanic Delivers Walk-Off Bees Win