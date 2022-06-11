Witherspoon Walks-Off Lookouts, 1-0

ï»¿MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits found themselves in the midst of a nail bitter as they narrowly defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 1-0 Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits and Lookouts totaled six hits between the two during the night. Their bullpens collected 19 strikeouts respectively. Lookouts center fielder Mike Siani managed to get a single for Chattanooga in the first but the Lookouts would go hitless until the next five innings. Montgomery was hitless until the bottom of the fifth when Kameron Misner hit a single off Carson Spiers.

Both teams remained scoreless until the ninth when Grant Witherspoon became the hero with a walk-off home run. The walk-off would be the Biscuits third of the season and last since Evan Edwards two-run home run May 8th against the Biloxi Shuckers.

With the win the Biscuits now control the series 2-1 and will look to lock it up tomorrow when Michael Mercado and Caleb Sampen faces Eduardo Salazar on Youth Sports Night & MAX Fireworks.

The rest of the series concludes with a Kids Sunglasses Giveaway Sunday, June 12th at 3:33 PM CT.

