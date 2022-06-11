Alexander Hits Two Doubles, M-Braves Fall to Trash Pandas 8-0

June 11, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Alexander up to nine doubles this season, Puckett gives two scoreless innings of relief BOX SCORE MADISON, AL -The Mississippi Braves (26-30) fell 8-0 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (33-23) on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 7,500 at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas blasted five homers in the win.

CJ Alexander went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Alexander has six hits, including a homer, two doubles and two RBI in the series against Rocket City.

Alexander is hitting .273 with 11 home runs, nine doubles and 27 RBI in 44 games. All his 11 home runs came May 1 or later, which is tied for second Double-A.

RHP Alan Rangel put together five innings, allowing five runs with just one walk to eight strikeouts. Atlanta's No. 21 prospect has 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings this season.

RHP AJ Puckett tossed two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and one walk with a strikeout.

In the eighth, the M-Braves drew three straight walks to load the bases, but Alexander popped out to shallow left field to end the inning.

The M-Braves finished with just three hits and left six runners on base. It was just the third time the M-Braves were shut out this season, the second coming in this series.

Rocket City leads the series 3-2.

The final game of the series is on Sunday at Toyota Field. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-2, 5.49) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Chase Silseth (2-0, 1.73) for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 2:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 2:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.