Barons Surrender Large Lead in 9-8 Loss to Blue Wahoos

Pensacola struck first in the opening frame with a Griffin Conine single up the middle to plate Troy Johnston.

From there, Birmingham took their reins with a double down the right field line off the bat of JJ Muno. It was his third double of the season and brought in Evan Skoug and Ian Dawkins to give the Barons a 2-0 lead.

Birmingham was just getting started. In the third inning, they scored six more runs. Lenyn Sosa hit a sac fly to score D.J. Burt. With two outs, Evan Skoug followed that up with a single into center field for his ninth RBI of the season. Ian Dawkins had some help keeping the inning alive when he hit a ground ball to the shortstop Luis Aviles Jr. Aviles's wild throw scored Skoug and brought Dawkins to second base. Muno was the next batter and got hit by a pitch. With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the third inning, Luis Curbelo hit his third home run of the season. The corner infielder had just been called back up from A+ Winston Salem after beginning the year with Birmingham. The three run jack gave the Barons an 8-1 lead.

The Blue Wahoos responded with two runs in each of the next two innings. Aviles hit a solo homer to start the fourth inning. Ray-Patrick Didder tripled to left center field to score J.D. Orr after his eight pitch two-out walk. In the fifth inning, Burt's throwing error from third base yielded two more Pensacola runs.

In the sixth inning, Pensacola took the lead with four runs. Paul McIntosh drove in two runs with a double, his 14th of the season. The catcher eventually scored on a wild pitch from Taylor Broadway, which brought Norel Gonzalez. Gonzalez later scored on a sac fly from Aviles to make it 9-8 in favor of the Blue Wahoos.

Tomorrow's starter is yet to be announced for the Barons. The Blue Wahoos will send out RHP Jeff Lindgren (0-1, 3.67). First pitch is at 6:30.

