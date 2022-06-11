Lindgren Shines, But Bullpen Falters in 5-1 Loss

June 11, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jeff Lindgren

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jeff Lindgren(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Birmingham, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the eighth inning in their game against the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night, but uncharacteristic bullpen struggles cost the club in a 5-1 loss.

Jeff Lindgren tied a career high with 7.0 innings of scoreless work in his start for the Blue Wahoos, his fourth quality start in six Double-A appearances this season.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.0-game lead in the South Division with 13 to play in the first half, as every other team in the division also lost.

Troy Johnston provided Pensacola's only run-scoring hit of the night with an RBI double in the third against Birmingham starter Emilio Vargas to put the Blue Wahoos up 1-0. Pensacola managed just three hits in the game, and none after the fourth inning as a Barons bullpen effort from Kyle Kubat, Declan Cronin, Garrett Davila (W, 2-0) and Fraser Ellard kept the Blue Wahoos in check.

Birmingham was stymied by Lindgren through seven innings, but pounced on Andrew McInvale (L, 0-1) in the eighth. A leadoff walk to Craig Dedelow was followed by a game-tying RBI triple to Yoelqui Cespedes, who was then brought home on an Alex Destino sacrifice fly to put the Barons up 2-1. Three hits, two walks and a hit batsman followed as the Barons eventually stretched the lead to 5-1.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series and road trip against the Barons on Sunday. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 3:55 on ESPN Pensacola 1330 AM/99.1 FM and WYCT 98.7-HD4 (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.