Pair of Innings Too Much for Shuckers to Overcome Against Smokies

June 11, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Early runs and a pair of homers helped the Tennessee Smokies (32-24) top the Biloxi Shuckers (25-29) 5-3 on Saturday night at MGM Park.

For a third straight night, the Smokies put up a crooked number in the first inning, scoring three runs on a double, a walk and three consecutive singles to move ahead 3-0 before Biloxi came to bat. LHP Nick Bennett (L, 2-5) rebounded by tossing four straight scoreless innings, including a 1-2-3 second, fourth and fifth inning.

The Shuckers started their climb back into the game in the bottom of the second inning. Cam Devanney tripled with one out and came home to score on a double by Brent Diaz, getting the Shuckers on the board at 3-1. Yeison Coca and Sal Frelick each walked to load the bases, but RHP Javier Assad induced a flyout to end the frame and leave the bases full.

Walks helped the Shuckers get back another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Devanney started the frame with a walk and Noah Campbell also earned a free pass, putting two men on with no outs. After a ground out advanced the runners into scoring position, Coca reached on an infield single, driving in Devanney to make it 3-2.

Bennett returned for the sixth inning and induced a groundout, but back-to-back home runs by Jake Slaughter and Alexander Canario widened the Smokies advantage back to three runs at 5-2. The lefty would finish off the sixth inning, striking out six during his outing.

Assad departed the game after five frames and the Smokies brought on RHP Blake Whitney (H,2) for the sixth inning. With one out, Campbell and Diaz both singled, and after a lineout, Frelick singled to right, yet again loading the bases for the Shuckers. A run scored on a wild pitch, but Whitney recorded a strikeout to strand two runners in scoring position.

RHP Nash Walters kept the Shuckers within striking distance with two scoreless innings. Campbell doubled in the bottom of the eighth with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch but was left stranded at third after a flyout. Frelick started the home half of the ninth with a single, but a lineout and a double play induced by RHP Samuel Reyes (S,1) ended the game.

Needing a win to split the series, the Shuckers conclude their six-game tilt with the Smokies on Sunday afternoon. RHP T.J. Shook (1-0, 5.60) takes the hill for Biloxi against Smokies RHP Chris Clarke (2-2, 5.56) for a 5:05 pm first pitch at MGM Park. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

