Witherspoon Earns Rays Minor League Player of the Month for July

August 4, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Wednesday that Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Grant Witherspoon was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for his outstanding performance during July.

The lefty-hitting outfielder played in 25 games during July, posting a .365 batting average with a 1.098 OPS. He led the team in runs (18), hits (35), RBIs (23), while tying for the team lead with eight home runs. There were just three games in July he didn't record a hit, and finished July on a 12-game hitting streak while collecting at least one RBI in each of his last three games of the month.

Witherspoon started the month with a .195 batting average and six home runs prior to his tear which saw him bring his season average to .260 with 14 homers. The Colorado native is in his second season with Bowling Green, after putting up an all-star campaign in the 2019 season.

Spoon is currently second on the Hot Rods career home run list with 24. He's one behind franchise leader and 2019/2021 teammate Jordan Qsar who has 25. He's also just the second Hot Rods hitter to tally more than 100 RBIs in a Bowling Green career, and trails only 2012/2013 Hot Rods all-time leader Tyler Goeddel by nine RBIs. Witherspoon joins Niko Hulsizer as 2021 Hot Rods to win the Rays Minor League Player of the Month award this season.

Fans can get their tickets to Witherspoon and other future stars of the Tampa Bay Rays by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.