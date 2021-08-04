Brian Van Belle Named High-A East Pitcher of the Month

Greenville, SC - Starting pitcher Brian Van Belle has been named the High-A East Pitcher of the Month for July, it was announced this morning by Minor League Baseball.

The right-hander made four starts and tossed 22 scoreless innings with a record of 3-0. Van Belle fanned 24 against just four walks and 15 hits. He pitched to a 0.86 WHIP and held opposing hitters to a .188 average and two extra-base hits, two doubles.

During that span, he was the only pitcher in all of MiLB who pitched at least 20 innings to not allow a run. Van Belle also tossed at least 5.0 innings in all four starts while completing 6.0 innings twice.

In his last start on July 28, Van Belle fired 5.0 scoreless innings and fanned a career-high nine batters while walking two and surrendering four hits.

Over back-to-back starts on July 15 and 21, he pitched 6.0 innings, setting a new career standard.

During that start on July 15 against Asheville, Van Belle hurled 6.0 scoreless frames and relented just two hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Coming into the month of July, he had a 5.56 ERA. By the end of July Van Belle lowered his ERA to 3.70.

