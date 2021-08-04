Greenville Plates One Run in Seventh, Eighth for 5-4 Comeback Win

Greenville, S.C. - The Drive scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings, both on wild pitches, to overcome a one run deficit and take game two of the series, 5-4, Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

Greenville combined for 10 hits, one homer, one triple and three doubles. Four Drive players compiled two hits: Cam Cannon, Joe Davis, Jaxx Groshans and Elih Marrero. Davis led the way with two hits, two runs and one home run. Cannon connected on a single and double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Marrero and Groshans both went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Koss had one hit, a double, with two RBI. Cole Brannen had a triple and the tying run.

Yorvin Pantoha picked up the win in relief after tossing 2.0 shutout innings. He allowed just one walk with four strikeouts.

Brian Van Belle started for the Drive and did not factor into the decision. The righty tossed 4.0 innings and surrendered three runs on six hits and no walks with four punchouts. His scoreless streak ended at 25.2 innings in the fourth after relenting the three runs.

Justin Yeager took the loss and blown save. He relented two runs over his 2.0 innings of work

The Drive jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. With one out, Marrero pushed a bunt past the pitcher towards the second baseman for a single. On the play, he advanced to second on a throwing error. Miller followed that with a five-pitch walk. After a strikeout, Koss grounded a double down the left field line up against the Green Monster for a two-run double.

Greenville extended its lead the following frame for a 3-0 advantage. With two outs, Davis launched a 2-1 pitch 436 ft. for a solo homer. The ball left the bat at 114 MPH and banged off the New York Life building beyond the Green Monster.

However, the Braves tied the game, 3-3, in the top of the fourth inning on a Shean Michel RBI double and Rusber Estrada two-run double.

Rome took the lead in the sixth on an unearned run. Michel slapped an RBI single to give the away team a 4-3 advantage.

The Drive tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brannen led off the frame with a triple off the Green Monster. With Koss batting, Brannen came around to score on a wild pitch.

The following frame, Greenville took the lead, 5-4. Davis got things going with a one-out double off the center field wall. Groshans then singled to center, putting runners on first and third. With Marrero up, Davis rumbled home on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run.

Game three is scheduled for 7:05 Thursday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Jay Groome while the Braves are slated to start Jake McSteen.

