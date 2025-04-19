With the Frontenacs Back Even in the Series, a Go-Ahead Game Five Awaits

April 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Well, we're back where we began this series - all tied up. The Kingston Frontenacs had two massive performances on home ice in games three (5-3) and four (9-4) to draw even in their second round matchup against the Barrie Colts. The atmosphere was electric in both games, but particularly in game four where 5,399 strong went absolutely insane for the black and gold. The series now shifts back to Barrie tonight for game five, with the winner of tonight's game having the chance to close out the series on Sunday night in Kingston.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for game two between the Frontenacs and the Colts:

Tuomas Uronen's game fie hat trick was the first Frontenacs' postseason hat trick since April 8th, 2016 when Michael Dal Colle found the back of the net three times against the Niagara IceDogs.

Quinton Burns erupted for a four point performance on Thursday night. It's the most points in a single postseason game by a Frontenacs' defenseman since Sean Day put up a four point night against the North Bay Battalion on March 31st, 2018.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Gage Heyes (#9)

The overage forward has come up big so far during this playoff run, with 8 points (3G, 5A) through eight games. No point was bigger than a double overtime winner in game two of the first round against the Sudbury Wolves. Heyes is the kind of player you want on your team come playoff time; one who doesn't shy away from anything and can get under the skin of the opposition.

Before hitting the ice for game four, Gage said "this city wants it and deserves it, and we will not let them down." Heyes had a goal and an assist en route to a 9-4 win to even the series. Let's see what #9 and the rest of the Frontenacs have in store for tonight's massive game five.

Barrie - Beau Jelsma (#53)

The Barrie captain has come up big for his team throughout the postseason, and you can expect more of the same tonight. Always leading by example and certainly capable of finding the scoresheet on a nightly basis, Beau Jelsma has been a rock for the Colts this season. Jelsma has 13 points (6G, 7A) through nine playoff games, with 4 of those coming against the black and gold.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND TWO | GAME SIX - SUNDAY @ 7PM - vs Barrie Colts

