Gibson Nets Game-Winner; Gens Lead Series 3-2

April 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford, ON - The Oshawa Generals tied the playoff series against the Brantford Bulldogs and took the lead after returning to Brantford for game five, with a 3-2 win.

In the first period, the Gens were quick to generate more chances around the Bulldogs' net and mostly kept the puck out of their zone.

With two minutes to go in the period, Jake O'Brien hit the back of the net to give the Bulldogs a lead going into the intermission.

Heading into the second, the Gens were on the man-advantage. Anaheim Ducks Prospect Beckett Sennecke netted his first of the game to tie up the score.

The Gens and Bulldogs exchanged many penalties in the second, making it an aggressive back-and-forth match-up.

Almost halfway through the second, the Gens were back on the powerplay and were quick to capitalize as Sennecke tipped in his second of the night, assisted by Colby Barlow and Luca Marrelli.

The Bulldogs answered with a tying goal on the power play scored by Cole Brown halfway through the period. Going into the intermission, the score was tied, and the Gens had to find a way to take the lead.

In the third period, the Bulldogs were firing shots at goaltender Jacob Oster, who played an exceptional game, making 32 huge saves to keep the Bulldogs from stealing the lead.

Four minutes into the third, Andrew Gibson reached the front of the net, putting in the game-winning goal, and his second of the playoffs, assisted by Lauri Sinivuori and Noah Powell.

In the end, the Bulldogs pulled their goalie for the extra man, but it was no match for the Gens' D-core that took care of business, ending the game with a 3-2 win.

The Gens now lead the series 3-2, and will head back to Oshawa for game six tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, get tickets here.

