Gens Looking for First Series Lead in Game 5

April 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head back to Brantford looking to grab their first lead in the second round after a big homestand at the TCC.

Oshawa looked solid on home ice, getting back to how they played during the regular season showing that the Tribute Communities Centre is a fortress. The Gens scored 11 goals in the two games at home.

Brantford is looking to rebound and get back in the win column in a rink that the Generals have not won at this season. Brantford has shown all playoffs that they are not a team to take lightly at home even with a couple missing bodies.

It was the Generals getting a big 4-2 win over the Bulldogs leveling the series up at two a piece.

Sennecke got the Gens on the board tying the game up at 1-1 in the second period before Colby Barlow scored in the third to give the Generals a lead.

After the Bulldogs tied it later in the period it was Matthew Buckley scoring to get Oshawa back in front. Sennecke would add an empty netter late as the Generals tied the series back up.

