ROUND TWO, GAME SIX Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

April 19, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - As the Rangers extended their playoff hopes again on Friday in Windsor, the series shifts back to Kitchener for Game 6 against the Spitfires on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

East Avenue Blue Digital Magazine

Live Stats

Live Tweets

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Game 6 of the second round at The Aud are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 5:

The Blueshirts have pushed their second-round series to a Game 6 on home ice with yet another win as their backs were against the wall. On Friday, the Rangers secured a 5-2 win on the road in Windsor to take Game 5 and extend their season. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) broke the ice in the opening frame, scoring his first goal of the series and fourth of the postseason. Leading 1-0 in the second, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) found the back of the net to double the Rangers' lead before Christian Humphreys buried a goal for his third point of the night, extending the lead to 3-0. Before the middle frame concluded, the Spitfires would get one back, but Luca Romano would restore the three-goal advantage heading into the third.

Within the final 20 minutes, Windsor would again cut the deficit to two before Swick would seal the deal with an empty-netter and his second of the night for a 5-2 final. Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) and Humphreys recorded two assists while Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Pridhmam, and Swick would each register a helper.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (2-3-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) picked up his second multi-goal game of the 2025 OHL Playoffs on Friday as part of a three-point night. In the last three games, Swick now has two goals, two assists, and four points. Appearing in all 10 postseason games, Swick leads the team in power play goals (2), overall goals (5) and points (12). Swick continues to be a consistent offensive presence, and expect no less in another must-win Game 6.

Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) got back on track in Game 5, earning the game's second star following a three-point night. His goal and two assists on Friday were his first points of the second-round series, yet the forward leads all Rangers skaters in power play assists (3) while being tied for the team lead in overall assists (7) and ranking second in points (10). Humphreys' most recent performance could be exactly what he needs to regain his offensive rhythm, making him a player to watch in Game 6.

Goaltending:

Parsons

It was another solid outing for Jackson Parsons in Game 5, backstopping another victory with 21 saves and a .913 save percentage. Parsons has flipped a switch in Games 4 and 5, now with a 6-4-0 record, a 2.49 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage in 10 postseason games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. As the Rangers look to even the series, they'll need Parsons to be at his best for Game 6.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (3-2-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Ilya Protas got back on the scoresheet with his fifth goal and OHL-leading 25th point of the 2025 OHL Playoffs in Game 5. After opening the second-round series against Kitchener with nine points in three games, Protas has been limited to just a lone goal in his last two appearances. Still, his ability to break open a game makes him a player to watch, and if he regains his early-series form, he could be the difference-maker Windsor needs to close out the series.

The Spitfires' third-highest playoff point-getter, Noah Morneau, registered a primary assist in Game 5 after going scoreless for the first time in the 2025 OHL Playoffs in Game 4. The forward has 11 goals in Windsor's 10-game postseason stretch this year, the second-most amongst Spitfires skaters. Morneau remains a key piece of Windsor's offensive attack, and they'll be counting on him to deliver again as they look to wrap up the series in Kitchener on Sunday.

Goaltending:

Costanzo

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo surrendered four goals for just the second time in the 2025 OHL Playoffs in Friday's Game 5 loss, turning aside 16 of 20 shots and posting a .800 save percentage. Dropping his last two contests, Costanzo holds a 7-2-1 record, a 2.20 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage in the current postseason run. With another opportunity to close out the second-round series in Kitchener, Windsor will need Costanzo to bounce back and deliver the kind of performance that's taken them this far.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire second-round series vs the Windsor Spitfires will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

Come out and cheer on your East Avenue Blue in this win-or-go-home matchup tonight. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

