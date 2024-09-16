With Playoffs Still Within Reach, Timbers2 Host Ventura County

September 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

It's a midweek MLS NEXT Pro matchup at Providence Park between T2 and Ventura County on Wednesday night. Kickoff is at 7:30pm, secure your FREE tickets via SeatGeek.

Timbers2 have three matches remaining in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season and the playoffs are still within reach. Following a loss over the weekend to LAFC2, Portland will now shift focus for a midweek battle at home against Ventura County, a club who wants to break into the Western Conference Top 3. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30pm (Free entry, TICKETS here) this Tuesday night.

How to Watch

Tickets

The Storyline

Timbers2 (6-9-10, 32pts) lost a heartbreaker in stoppage time to LAFC2 over the weekend, bringing their winless run to six matches. After going up 2-0 early in the first half, courtesy of Noah Santos and Mataeo Bunbury, the visitors roared back in the second half to walk out of the Park with all three points, despite T2 outshooting LAFC2 29 to 18.

But if the old saying is true, then pressure makes diamonds, and T2 has three games left to right the course and punch a ticket to the playoffs should other results in the Western Conference fall their way. With only three days of rest, T2 face a quick turnaround to welcome yet another SoCal opponent: Ventura County FC.

Ventura County (8-7-10, 42pts) are likely not taking their foot off the gas heading into the final stretch. Currently sixth in the Western Conference, only three points seperate Ventura County from third-place LAFC2, and they're currently even on goal differential. Leading the way for them offensively is forward Aaron Bilbout who has recorded eight goals and four assist thus far, good for no. 1 in each category for his club.

Wednesday night will mark the third and final regular season meeting between T2 and Ventura County, with both previous matchups resulting in draws.

