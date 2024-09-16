Toronto FC II Scores Dominant Victory over New York City FC II

September 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (9W-10L-6T, 34 points) extended their unbeaten streak to four matches after defeating the visiting New York City FC II (10W-6L-9T, 42 points) by a 3-0 scoreline, courtesy of goals from Mark Fisher, Julian Altobelli and Hassan Ayari, at York Lions Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made six changes from his side that started in midweek against New York City FC II with Abraham Rodriguez, Ythallo, Nathaniel Edwards, Brandon Servania, Jesús Batiz and Julian Altobelli coming in Adisa De Rosario, Richard Chukwu, Lucas Olguin, Andrei Dumitru, Matthew Catavolo and Charlie Sharp.

After an evenly contested start to the hot Sunday afternoon affair, New York City FC II were awarded a penalty as referee Carly Shaw-MacLaren pointed to the spot following Marko Stojadinovic's challenge on Christopher Tiao. With a perfect 7-from-7 record from the penalty spot this season, Samuel Owusu stepped up from 12 yards but spurned the opportunity to give his side the lead as the defender skied the attempt and missed his first spot-kick of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Three minutes later, Toronto FC II took the lead when NYCFC II were unable to clear Hassan Ayari's low cross from the right flank, leaving Mark Fisher on hand to make it 1-0 for the hosts with a simple finish. The 25th minute effort marked Fisher's second goal of the campaign and the Grand Blanc, Michigan native has now scored in successive matches at York Lions Stadium, following his strike against Huntsville City FC on August 25.

The Young Reds capitalized and raced into a two-goal lead shortly after the ensuing kick-off for the visitors. On the play, Hassan Ayari rapidly stripped defender Matthew Leong of possession and led an attack that culminated with Julian Altobelli cleverly dinking the ball over goalkeeper Alexander Rando after Ayari's initial effort was blocked by defender Samuel Owusu.

The 26th minute finish marked Altobelli's 10th goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and the club captain becomes the first player in club history to score a goal in eight consecutive appearances. With his 20th career goal for the Young Reds, Julian Altobelli also moves into joint-first in the club's all-time goalscorers list alongside Jordan Perruzza.

With NYCFC II looking to pull one back in the second half, TFC II goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez was called into action and made an incredible, instinctive save to deny New York City's Ronald Arevalo in the 67th minute. Making his fifth appearance of the campaign, the Thornton, Colorado native recorded four saves on the afternoon and successfully recorded his first clean sheet with the Young Reds.

The Young Reds topped off the complete home performance in stoppage time when Andrei Dumitru cleverly picked out Hassan Ayari's well-timed run before the Tunisian attacker fired home with a powerful left-footed finish. The 91st minute goal marked Ayari's sixth goal of the campaign and Dumitru's first assist for Toronto FC II.

The two first-half goals scored in the space of only 65 seconds along with the stoppage time effort proved to be enough to give the Young Reds the 3-0 victory on the afternoon and all three points from their penultimate home match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

TFC II will look to continue their four-match unbeaten streak when the Young Reds face New York Red Bulls II on the road next Sunday. Kick-off from MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey is set for 5:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Mark Fisher 25'

TOR - Julian Altobelli 26'

TOR - Hassan Ayari 90+1' (Andrei Dumitru)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Abraham Rodriguez 70' (caution)

NYC - Jake Rozhansky 90+5' (caution)

LINEUPS 

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman (Richard Chukwu 53'), Ythallo; Nathaniel Edwards; Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 46'), Brandon Servania (Markus Cimermancic 63'), Jesús Batiz; Hassan Ayari, Mark Fisher (Andrei Dumitru 63'), Julian Altobelli (C) (Theo Rigopoulos 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Kundai Mawoko, Stefan Kapor, Matthew Catavolo

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Alexander Rando; Steven Bednarsky (Nicholas Kapanadze 46'), Samuel Owusu, Matthew Leong (Klevis Haxhari 63'), Christopher Tiao; Máximo Carrizo, Jake Rozhansky, Piero Elias; Ronald Arevalo (Zidane Yanez 87'), Julien Lacher (Camil Azzam Ruiz 64'), Taylor Calheira (C)

Substitutes Not Used: William Meyer

MEDIA NOTES

Julian Altobelli scored his 10th goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and becomes the first player in club history to score a goal in eight consecutive appearances.

With his 20th career goal for the Young Reds, Julian Altobelli moves into joint-first in the club's all-time goalscorers list alongside Jordan Perruzza.

Andrei Dumitru registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Abraham Rodriguez recorded his first clean sheet for TFC II.

