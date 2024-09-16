Inter Miami CF II Clinches Important 3-2 Win over Philadelphia Union II at Chase Stadium on Sunday

September 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II secured a 3-2 nail-biting victory this Sunday evening in the team's home fixture against Philadelphia Union II at Chase Stadium. The match featured goals from Yuval Cohen, Ryan Sailor, and Dairon Reyes. Inter Miami CF II is now in fourth in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Herons' starting XI featured Cole Jensen goal; Capitan Nykolas Sessock, Giovanni Ferraina, Samuel Basabe, and Ryan Sailor made up the back four; Pep Casas, Lawson Sunderland, Alejandro Flores De La Paz, and Ricardo Montenegro in midfield; and forwards Ryan Carmichael and Yuval Cohen led the team's attack.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Inter Miami CF II (@intermiamicfii)

The first 45 minutes were brimming with attacking opportunities for both sides. Just when it seemed the hosts would head into halftime scoreless, Miami delivered to the back of the net. In the 42nd minute, Cohen delivered a powerful right-footed strike from a fantastic plat outside the box, propelling Miami to a 1-0 lead. The 1-0 scoreline remained until the end of the half.

Miami opened the half strong, with multiple goal scoring opportunities from second-half substitute Dairon Reyes, creating danger in the opponent's box. The visitors struck early in the second, with Philadelphia's Westfield finding the back of the net in the 67th minute giving the hosts the 1-1 equalizer. Nevertheless, the Herons played a physical second half in midfield, taking charge in the press resulting in opening chances. Next, it was Miami who found the back of the net with a header from Sailor in the 85th minute taking the lead once again to make the scoreline 2-1. A tight second half saw both sides attempt to establish control of the contest, with the hosts securing their lead.

Inter Miami II then struck back, taking advantage of momentum, with second-half substitute Dairon Reyes securing the 3-1 lead with a PK. The visitors closed the half with a goal in the 94th minute.

The scoreline remained 3-2 until the final whistle.

Up next, Inter Miami II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team gears up to hit the road to face Atlanta United 2 on Tuesday, September 24 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.