Huntsville City FC Update

September 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the final home game of the 2024 season on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. CT when it hosts FC Cincinnati 2 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Huntsville Hospital and TOC. Tickets to the match, which will also serve as Hispanic Heritage Night, can be purchased here.

Parent club Nashville SC will be in action twice this week at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold will host Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT and host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC vs. FC Cincinnati 2 (Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play FC Cincinnati 2 for the second time this season

is 1W-1L-1D, 1SOW all-time against FC Cincinnati 2

tied the club record for most goals in a match on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2 (six)

broke the club record for most goals scored on the road in one match (six)

broke the club record for most goals scored in the first half (four)

Forster Ajago

scored his seventh goal and recorded his second assist of the season on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

scored three goals against Atlanta United 2 this season

Joey Akpunonu

is on loan from FC Cincinnati

recorded his first assist of the season on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in goals (eight), assists (seven), shots on goal (20), and minutes played (2,119)

scored one goal and recorded two assists on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

Sean Davis made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

Woobens Pacius

recorded the first hat trick of his MLS NEXT Pro career on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

recorded the third hat trick in Huntsville City FC history (Jony Bolaños and Azaad Liadi)

Jonathan Pérez scored his second goal of the season on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

Joey Skinner made his 30th start all-time for Huntsville City FC on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

Ollie Wright recorded his fifth assist of the season on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

Patrick Yazbek made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut on Sept. 15 at Atlanta United 2

