Huntsville City FC to Host Atlanta United 2 this Saturday at Wicks Family Field

Published on July 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City FC returns to Wicks Family Field this Saturday, July 18, for Space Night presented by Renasant, as the Boys in Blue welcome Atlanta United 2 for the third matchup between the two clubs this season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Huntsville City FC and Atlanta United 2 have met twice this season, with Saturday marking their final 2026 regular-season matchup. Atlanta United 2 enters the match sitting seventh in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings, while Huntsville City FC looks to continue building momentum from the second half of the season from 13th place.

Saturday's match will celebrate Huntsville's connection to the space industry with Space Night, bringing together fans, local organizations and industry leaders for a night of soccer and innovation at Wicks Family Field.

Space industry employees can enjoy $5 tickets through a special offer, and fans can explore space-themed activations and displays from NASA, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Blue Origin, UAH, Leidos, Amentum, Teledyne, Apex Defense, SafeSplash Swim Labs, Space Fest and more.

Fans can also celebrate the Apollo 11 mission with $11 Crest Tees available at the Huntsville City FC Team Store and enjoy a new addition to the concession lineup, Summer Berry Nachos featuring cinnamon sugar chips topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.

The Space Night festivities will continue throughout the evening with a special halftime performance from the Rocket City Starlets.







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