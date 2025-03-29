TFC II Suffer 4-0 Loss at New England

March 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (1W-2L-0T, 3 points) fell to a 4-0 road loss against the New England Revolution II (2W-0L-1T, 8 points) on Friday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini employed a pair of changes from his side that started against Chicago Fire FC II just over a fortnight ago. Lucas Olguin and Antone Bossenberry entered the starting eleven in place of Tim Fortier and Malik Henry.

The hosts struck first through Brazilian attacker Marcos Dias' direct free-kick in the 17th minute.

Toronto FC II found the back of the net eight minutes before the half-time whistle through Antone Bossenberry, only for the TFC Academy product to be denied his first professional goal courtesy of the linesman's offside flag.

New England Revolution II doubled their advantage when substitute Liam Butts was on hand to tap home from close-range after Adisa De Rosario denied Gevork Diarbian's initial attempt in the 65th minute.

New England added a third when Marcos Dias found Olger Escobar at the top of the box, before the substitute's left-footed strike was deflected into the net in the 75th minute.

Revs II scored their fourth and final goal of the afternoon in the 88th minute, when Liam Butts' side-footed Marcos Dias' short pass home to secure the 4-0 result and all three points from Gillette Stadium.

The Young Reds complete their four-game road stretch to begin the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a visit to Inter Miami CF II on Thursday, April 10. Kick-off from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

NE - Marcos Dias 17'

NE - Liam Butts 65'

NE - Olger Escobar 75' (Marcos Dias)

NE - Liam Butts 88' (Marcos Dias)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Ythallo 15' (caution) 

NE - Joao Souza 18' (caution)

NE - Damario McIntosh 47' (caution)

NE - Liam Butts 80' (caution)  

Lineups:

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Donovan Parisian; Damario McIntosh, Joao Souza (C), Keegan Hughes (Gabriel Dahlin 46'), Hesron Barry; Marcos Dias (Grant Emerhi 89'), Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth; Cristiano Oliveira (Olger Escobar 65'), Gevork Diarbian (Alex Monis 76'), Damorney Hutchinson (Liam Butts 65')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Maxwell Weinstein

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher (Patrick McDonald 71'), Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Mark Fisher 71'); Lucas Olguin (Malik Henry 46'), Marko Stojadinovic, Michael Sullivan (C), Nathaniel Edwards; Hassan Ayari, Antone Bossenberry (Joshua Nugent 71'), Charlie Sharp (Dékwon Barrow 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Micah Chisholm, Timothy Fortier, Andrei Dumitru

Notables:

Toronto FC Academy product Antone Bossenberry started his first match for TFC II.

Patrick McDonald made his Toronto FC II debut after entering the match as a 71st minute substitute.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.