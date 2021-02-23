Wisconsin Woodchucks Accepting Share the Glove Grant Applications for 2021

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce that the organization will be accepting applications for a grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation. Through its Share the Glove initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has already awarded more than $130,000 in baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations.

The Northwoods League Foundation will be donating more than $60,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 30 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2000. Annually, eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations. Due to interruptions in Northwoods League play and youth sports caused by Covid-19, eight grants from 2020 have been carried over and will also be awarded in 2021.

The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"The Northwoods League is proud to partner with Rawlings and our affiliated teams once again on the Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove grant, providing high quality baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations across the region," said Northwoods League Foundation President Ryan Voz. "As youth sport programs continue to navigate a challenging landscape, community support is more important than ever."

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings Baseball Equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12, and includes: (1) Set of catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt), (8) batting helmets, (10) fielding gloves (8 RH, 2LH) (1) Bucket of Practice Baseballs, (6) Bats (27 in. - 30 in.)

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

- Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

- Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

- Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

To apply for the grant, visit www.woodchucks.com. Applications are due Friday, April 23, 2021. The Recipient will be notified in May prior to the start of the Woodchucks 2021 season.

