Stingers Add to Front Office

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers have recently hired two former employees to join the staff in preparation of the upcoming 2021 season. The Stingers are excited to open their 12th season of Northwoods League Baseball, welcoming back former interns Hailey Berres and Jarrett Mescher.

Berres, intern class of 2019 with the Stingers, will now serve in the role of Assistant General Manager of Operations and Mescher (2020) will now serve as the Assistant General Manager of Marketing.

"Hailey and Jarrett both bring a lot of experience with them," Stingers General Manager Nick McCallum said. "Having the two of them back with the Stingers, given their backgrounds, will help make us a better organization all around."

