Bucks Partner with Northwoods League Foundation for "Share the Glove" Initiative

February 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with the Northwoods League Foundation to provide over $2,000 in Rawlings softball equipment to an area youth softball team. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 22 grants to be awarded in each NWL community.

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating over $40,000 in youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

Organizations must meet applicable criteria related to IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines in order to apply for the grant. The Waterloo Bucks are taking applications for the grant until May 5th. The team or organization who is selected to receive the grant will be notified by May 25th. The Bucks will then coordinate to present the recipients on the field during a Bucks game this summer.

The "Share the Glove" Grant Application may be found at www.waterloobucks.com. Grant applications may be returned to Bucks general manager Dan Corbin at corbin@waterloobucks.com by the May 5th deadline.

"The Northwoods League is proud to partner with Rawlings and our affiliated teams once again on the Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove grant, providing high quality baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations across the region," said Northwoods League Foundation President Ryan Voz. "As youth sport programs continue to navigate a challenging landscape, community support is more important than ever."

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The 2020 Minnesota-Iowa Region Champion Bucks open their 2021 season on May 31 before returning home for their Home Opener on June 3 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.