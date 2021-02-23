Larks Re-sign Miller and Boyle: Bismarck Larks

Frontier Precision Surveyed the Field and found another two MOOSE on their way back to Bismarck!

The Bismarck Larks announced two former Bismarck Bull Moose players, Paxton Miller and Nate Boyle, will play for the Larks this summer.

Miller is a pitcher for the University of Mary and is a product of Legacy High School. The right-handed pitcher stands at 6'1", 225lbs and consistently is touching 90-92mph with his fastball complimented with a slider and changeup combo.

"Being a hometown guy and truly being able to wear that Larks jersey is going to be special and so much fun," Miller said. "I'm just excited to be able to win some games for my hometown."

In addition to being the hometown product, Miller believes in giving back to his community through coaching a 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball team.

"The experience I had last summer was unlike any other," Miller said. "I kept being told by my teammates that I needed to be able to travel, experience a true summer in the Northwoods League, see how others prepare for the long summer."

In 14 games last summer, Miller went 3-3 with a save and an ERA of 3.50 while striking out 56 batters in 46.1 innings pitched. Miller is expected to have a big role as he pitches in high pressure situations.

"What sets him apart is his mentality," Larks' assistant coach Mitch Gallagher said. "He's confident in his abilities and won't back down from a challenge. He was great for us last summer as a starter and reliever so we'll see what role he falls into, but I expect him to throw some meaningful innings for us."

Nate Boyle was dominant last summer as a pitcher for the Bull Moose. In 10 games, Boyle allowed just two runs to cross giving him an ERA of 1.29 with 15 strikeouts.

"I definitely wanted to come back to Bismarck, it was my first choice," Boyle said. "Considering everything going on with COVID-19, it made me appreciate the city of Bismarck even more. I have a soft spot in my heart for the Larks and playing in the stadium."

Coming from the University of Toledo, Boyle attacks hitters with his cutter, fastball and changeup. Larks head coach Will Flynt made it a point of emphasis when working with pitchers to be aggressive and throw strikes.

"I've worked with Flynt and the rest of the coaching staff. My mentality pitching is to just throw a lot of strikes, make good pitches and see if they can hit it," Boyle said. "I throw a natural cutter, so I really like to attack hitters. My natural cutter really gives hitters a lot of trouble because of the natural movement."

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

