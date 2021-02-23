Northwoods League Foundation to Award 30 Youth Equipment Grants in 2021

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation will be donating more than $60,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 30 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2000, will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

Annually, eleven baseball grants and eleven softball grants will be awarded across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations. Due to interruptions in Northwoods League play and youth sports caused by Covid-19, eight grants from 2020 have been carried over and will also be awarded in 2021. Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Baseball Grant: Fond du Lac, WI; Green Bay, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; Lakeshore, WI; Madison, WI; Traverse City, MI; Wausau, WI; Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Softball Grant: Bismarck, ND; Duluth, MN; Eau Claire, WI; Mankato, MN; St. Cloud, MN; Waterloo, IA; Willmar, MN

Both Softball and Baseball Grant: Battle Creek, MI; Kenosha, WI; Kokomo, IN; La Crosse, WI; Rochester, MN; Rockford, IL; Thunder Bay, ONT

"The Northwoods League is proud to partner with Rawlings and our affiliated teams once again on the Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove grant, providing high quality baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations across the region," said Northwoods League Foundation President Ryan Voz. "As youth sport programs continue to navigate a challenging landscape, community support is more important than ever."

From the applications collected, the Northwoods League Foundation will select an eligible recipient for each grant available. Organizations must meet applicable criteria, which includes compliance with IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

For more details, please visit northwoodsleague.com/share-the-glove, or contact your local Northwoods League team.

