Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Hit a Home Run with Successful 'Hot Stove' Event

January 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters triumphantly returned to the spotlight with their much-anticipated 'Rafters Hot Stove' event, held on January 20, 2024, at the Hotel Mead & Conference Center's Ballroom. After a hiatus since 2020, the event made a grand comeback, delighting fans and attendees with exclusive insights into the 2024 baseball season.

The evening kicked off with a lively Cocktail Hour, setting the stage for the unveiling of exciting developments for the Rafters in the upcoming season. Attendees were treated to a preview of the team's roster, upcoming promotions, and various other highlights that generated tremendous anticipation for the 2024 baseball campaign.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to Kellner Cafe, who generously provided a dinner buffet that left attendees satisfied and impressed. The sumptuous spread added an extra layer of enjoyment to the evening, creating the perfect setting for baseball enthusiasts to come together.

Another heartfelt thank you goes out to Hotel Mead who played an instrumental role by providing a venue for the event. The Ballroom was the ideal backdrop for an evening filled with camaraderie, excitement, and exclusive baseball insights.

The event not only provided fans with insider information but also served as a platform to express gratitude to different organizations. Delta Dental of Wisconsin, South Wood County YMCA, Anytime Fitness of Wisconsin Rapids, Point Brewery, 5 Star Lanes, and Skipps Bowling Center all donated a raffle basket for the event, and the Rafters are sincerely thankful for their contributions.

As the evening concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming baseball season. The 'Rafters Hot Stove' event has set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable 2024 campaign for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

For more information on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2024 season, visit Raftersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.