Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package Returns for the 2024 Season
January 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, in partnership with Kwik Trip, are pleased to return the popular Grand Slam Ticket Package for the 2024 season.
For just $50, the Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package offers a flexible and affordable way for fans to enjoy Dock Spiders baseball. Whether using all four tickets for one game or exchanging the vouchers for multiple visits to the ballpark, the Grand Slam Ticket Package is a great value for any baseball fan. To purchase, please visit the Dock Spiders Ticket Office or click HERE.
What is all included with each Kwik Trip Grand Slam Ticket Package?
Four (4) undated box seat ticket vouchers
One (1) bobblehead from the 2023 season
One (1) $5 Kwik Trip gift card
All for just $50!
Packages available while supplies last
The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.
