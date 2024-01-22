Rockers Announce Opening Week Championship Giveaways

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers will open the 2024 season in style with three fan giveaways to commemorate the franchise's first-ever Northwoods League Championship.

"What better way to start off the new season than by giving back to the fans that cheered us on during the Championship run?" said Graphic Design & Community Relations Manager Alex Dozek. "We're looking forward to packing the house and providing an electric atmosphere at each of these games to welcome the guys back."

On Opening Day, Tuesday, May 28th, the Rockers will host the Wausau Woodchucks. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Northwoods League Champions blanket, courtesy of John's Refrigeration.

For the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, May 30th, the team will be giving away a Championship Bucket Hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

To cap off Opening Week, the Rockers will host the rival Madison Mallards on Sunday, June 2nd. The first fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead doll of Rockers mascot Rhodie holding the Championship Trophy, courtesy of Festival Foods.

All main seating bowl tickets for each of the three games are available through the end of the day Friday for $15 per ticket, which also guarantees the seat holder the giveaway item. Tickets can be purchased through the Rockers' website (CLICK HERE) for any of the games by entering the promo code CHAMPIONS at checkout. Each ticket purchased will have the promo code Champions on it. Tickets can be presented at the Auto Select Fan Services booth on the main concourse at Capital Credit Union Park to pick up the giveaways.

