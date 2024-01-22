Mark Is a Lark - Larks Welcome New Field Manager Mark Weidemaier

The list of new developments for the 2024 season extends to the field. The addition of a new Director of Player Operations and Field Manager, Mark Weidemaier, was announced in mid-September. Mark will expand on the impact of previous Field Manager, WIll Flynt, to continue to grow the player development on the field.

Mark, affectionately referred to as Skip around the Larks office, brings decades of coaching and scouting experience from leagues around the world. Mark has been involved with numerous teams at the Major League level, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with which he had the longest tenure.

Beyond the States, Mark's time in the baseball world has brought him to countries like South Korea, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, and Venezuela. He's held positions such as Field Manager, Pitching Coach, Bench Coach, Scouting Coordinator, and more. We're excited to see how he implements his baseball experiences on and off the field with our 2024 team.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Weidemaier join the Bismarck Larks," said Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger. "Mark brings not only the Major League Baseball (MLB) experience needed to develop players for the next level, but the strong desire to build a culture of winning. He understands that to win we need to rethink how we recruit, how we prepare for games, and how we continue building on one of the best player experiences in summer collegiate baseball. We are committed to putting a winning team on the field in 2024 and beyond and I'm excited to see what Mark along with our VP Operations Nate Maddox put together."

Mark brings with him a new philosophy for how the team will operate, which he calls "The Larks Way". This philosophy centers around the three E's: Energy, Enthusiasm, and Effort. Mark wants to create a winning culture here in Bismarck by recruiting players that are excited to come to work every day and give their best effort on and off the field. He wants to elevate the playing level to bring a more competitive nature to Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field, something fans are sure to enjoy watching, and something Mark is looking forward to seeing come to life.

"I want to thank John Bollinger, Nate Maddox and the entire Bismarck Larks organization for this tremendous opportunity to lead this franchise on the field," said Mark "I plan to make the 2024 season one to remember for the great fans of Bismarck that do a fantastic job supporting the team. Our players will work hard and compete every game to be the best they can be on and off the field."

The goal for both Mark and the Larks as a whole is to make Bismarck the best place to come and play summer ball. Over the last seven years the Larks have developed an incredible fan base that has been faithful through the good and the bad. This has been described by several players as their favorite part of coming to play in Bismarck. The front office, coaching staff, and players are greatly looking forward to seeing everyone come out to support the Larks in 2024.

In addition to the support from their amazing fans, the Larks are also grateful for the support from their sponsors. From the beginning the Larks have taken very good care of their players, making sure they are well fed, have safe and comfortable transportation, and are able to be developed well during their time in the Northwoods League. This has been made possible by many of the Larks' sponsors, who help to provide these players with the amenities they enjoy all season long. Mark is excited to add to the experience already enjoyed by the team in 2024 and the years to come.

Mark's reputation from his many years in the field is to do just that. He was highly recommended from a number of individuals from the Major League clubs that he's spent time with, chief among them being Dan Evans, the former General Manager with the Los Angeles Dodgers and current COO for Go Distance Baseball, which owns and operates the iconic Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

"I have known Mark for over 30 years and worked closely with him in two big league organizations," said Dan. "He is one of the game's most talented and well-rounded individuals, and his extensive worldwide baseball experience, combined with a great work ethic, superb interpersonal skills, and tremendous preparation, will no doubt provide positive results. I love the positive culture that John, Nate, and Aaron have created in Bismarck, and in Mark, they have added another reason for fans to love the Larks and Northwoods League baseball."

With recruiting and preparation for the 2024 season already underway, the Bismarck Larks are ecstatic to see the talent and new level of play that Mark will bring to the organization next summer as the newest chapter of Larks Baseball begins.

