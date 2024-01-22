Byrne and Fitzer Return to Willmar for 2024 Season

The Willmar Stingers announce today that they have signed two returning players. 2023 NWL All-Star and Home Run Derby contestant Kevin Fitzer (CSUN - Northridge) and veteran Stinger infielder Aidan Byrne (MN State -Mankato) for the 2024 Northwoods League season.

Fitzer, Junior, was a staple in the 2023 Stingers lineup. Fitzer, 1B, propelled the record setting offense with a .332 batting average, and team leading 15 HR and 62 RBIs. His powerhouse 2023 NWL season was highlighted by a Great Plains regular season and post season All-Star selection, complimented with his Home Run Derby nomination.

Kevin Fitzer's successful 2023 season was not isolated to only Willmar. At CSUN he had a breakout season, earning All-Big West Second Team honors ... Appeared in 49 games, making 46 starts primarily in left field... Led the Matadors with 50 RBI and finished tied for the most games played on the team ...Tied for fourth in The Big West in RBI while he ranked sixth in triples (3), seventh in batting average (.339), 11th in slugging percentage (.537), and tied for 15th in home runs (8). Drove in a team-high 32 runs to go with a .339 batting average, .522 slugging percentage and five homers in Big West play ... Stole six bases in six chances all in Big West play ... Notched two outfield assists on the year ... Reached base over the final 13 games of the season. Placed on the CSC Academic All-District Team ... Named to Big West All-Academic Team.

Byrne, Junior, is on track to becoming a household name throughout the Willmar community. Byrne, SS, is returning for his third season with the Stingers. His veteran presence was felt throughout the 2023 season. Byrne was top 5 amongst his Stinger teammates in batting average (.333), games played (46), hits (60), stolen bases (19), and runs scored (44). That kind of production has become consistent having been a key player in not one but two Stinger record setting offenses (2022 & 2023). Aidan Byrne, the Minnesota native (Eagan, MN), is relied upon heavily at Minnesota State University -Mankato. Over his last two seasons he has played in 108 games for Mavericks, compiling 367 at-bats, 127 hits, 81 RBI's, 22 doubles, and 105 runs scored. Being at the premium position of shortstop, defense is a key element to his success. Across his 2023 collegiate and Northwoods League season, Byrne held a solid .923 fielding percentage. That kind of durability and consistency as a shortstop can start drawing comparisons to the Iron Man himself.

Kevin Fitzer and Aidan Byrne have been impact players their entire careers. Having seen a playoff run fall short the last two seasons in Willmar, Fitzer and Byrne are looking to lead this upcoming season to a deep post-season run with hopes of brining some hardware to the Kandiyohi County town of just over 20,000.

