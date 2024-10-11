Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Jordan Ford and Deonte Burton

October 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis, - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Jordan Ford and Deonte Burton as well as a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Stockton Kings in exchange for the returning player rights to Drew Timme.

Ford, a 6-1, 175-pound guard started his career with the Agua Caliente Clippers (now known as the San Diego Clippers) where he appeared in 46 games across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with averages of 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. For the 2022-23 season, Ford joined the Stockton Kings and appeared in 50 games averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 assists. Most recently, he signed a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings and appeared in six games during the 2023-24 season. During the same season, Ford appeared in 37 games with the Stockton Kings and averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Burton, a 6-4, 240-pound forward started his professional career overseas with the Wonju DB Promy in the Korean Basketball League in South Korea. In July 2018, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder and appeared in 71 games with the Thunder over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. During those seasons, Burton also appeared in 35 games for the OKC Blue posting averages of 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The following season, he joined the Maine Celtics for 32 games and averaged 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Burton played for the Stockton Kings in a combined 78 games. During his time with Stockton, Burton received an NBA Call-Up after signing a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings.

