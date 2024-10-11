Stockton Kings Announce Trade

October 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have agreed to trade the returning player rights to Jordan Ford and Deonte Burton, as well as their own 2025 second-round NBA G League Draft pick to the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for the returning player rights to Drew Timme.

Drew Timme, a 6-10 forward, is a former standout at Gonzaga University (2019-2023). He is the school's all-time leading scorer (2,307 points) and holds the record for most field goals made (910 FGs) in Gonzaga history. Timme is a two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year (2022, 2023) and earned consensus All-American honors for three consecutive seasons (2021-23).

The Richardson, Texas native, played with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League before signing with the Wisconsin Herd for the 2023-24 season. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 21.8 minutes per game in 27 games. Timme played with the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA 2K25 Summer League.

