Cleveland Charge Announce Schedule of Promotions for First Season at Public Hall

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, revealed today their 2024-25 promotional schedule packed with a record 14 giveaways, one-of-a-kind specialty jerseys, and exciting promotions fit for the team's historic first season at Cleveland's Public Hall. While the Charge put the finishing touches on investments to Public Hall's basketball infrastructure, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will play host to the first five home games of the 2024-25 campaign beginning with the season opener on Saturday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. against the Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers). Tickets for all games at Public Hall and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are on sale now.

The Charge will welcome fans to their newly renovated home on Public Hall Grand Opening Weekend on December 13 and 14 when the Charge take on the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks). All fans in attendance on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. will receive a commemorative T-shirt and rally towel. The Grand Opening Weekend celebration continues Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m. when the first 1,500 fans receive a Charge Up Portable Charger presented by 4imprint.

The South Bay Lakers come to town for a highly anticipated weekend matchup between the affiliates of the Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Lakers on December 27 and 28. The first 1,500 fans at the game on Friday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m. will receive a Luke Travers Mullet Wig celebrating the fantastic flow of the Cavs 2022 draft pick and current Charge two-way player. On Saturday, December 28 at 7:00 p.m. the Charge will trade in their wine & gold for black & blue on 90s Cavs Night - Honoring 30 Years of Basketball in Downtown Cleveland with the first 1,500 fans receiving an oh-so-nineties Sherpa Bucket Hat.

Northeast Ohio youth will be the focus of three major themes, starting with the Cleveland Clinic Children's Game on Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 p.m., where players will wear specialty jerseys connected with the official hospital partner of the Charge. Saturday, February 22 at 4:00 p.m. is Special Olympics Day, championed by Cleveland-CLIFFS, celebrating local Special Olympics athletes and participants of Cleveland's Polar Plunge with a beach towel giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. The annual School Day Game, presented by ActNow will welcome over 5,000 students learning about health and fitness on Wednesday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m.

The Charge will honor the history of their iconic venue on Friday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. when they wear jerseys inspired by one of the most beloved musical acts to grace the stage of Public Hall. Following the game, fans are invited to stick around for a postgame concert by the Cleveland-native JiMiller Band. Details on this celebration of Public Hall's Greatest Hits will be announced soon.

Last but not least, the final weekend of the regular season will feature two amazing games. On Friday, March 22, the Charge will honor the 20th anniversary of the classic movie, Napolean Dynamite, where the first 1,500 fans will receive a "Vote for Pozzie" T-shirt, also at the game will be an appearance by Jonathan Gries who starred in the movie as Uncle Rico, plus one-of-a-kind 'Uncle Rico jerseys' will be worn by the team. Then Sunday, March 23 will be the annual Charge Fan Salute Game that will include a Charge Rope Hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans.

After every Charge home game (excluding 12/3, 12/5, and 3/5) fans are invited to the floor for player autographs and postgame free throws on the same court as the pros! Season-long value promotions featuring Hot Dog Wally's hot dogs, kids meal deals, and other discounted offerings will be announced soon. Pope's Cocktails Courtside Club will continue providing an elevated experience for eligible fans with all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and soft drinks.

Get tickets to the 2024-25 Home Opener for FREE when you purchase a Charge 6-Game Plan featuring discounted tickets to our 6 BEST weekend promotional games of the season! Plus, all buyers receive a Charge mini basketball. Secure your 6-Game Plan today!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE AND PURCHASE SINGLE GAME TICKETS

GIVEAWAY NIGHTS:

Schedule T-Shirt on Friday, 11/9 (first 2,000 fans)

Public Hall Shirt AND Rally Towel on Friday, 12/13 (ALL FANS)

Charge Up Portable Charger presented by 4imprint on Saturday, 12/14 (first 1,500 fans)

Luke Travers Mullet Wig on Friday, 12/27 (first 1,500 fans)

Sherpa Bucket Hat on Saturday, 12/28 (first 1,500 fans)

Concert Posters on Friday, 1/10 (ALL FANS)

Sam "Money Merrill" Bank on Saturday, 1/11 (first 1,500 fans)

Tech Gloves presented by 4imprint on Sunday, 1/19 (first 1,500 fans)

Marvel Super Hero Poster on Saturday, 2/8 (first 2,500 fans)

Charge Beach Towel on Saturday, 2/22 (first 1,500 fans)

Emoni Bates Bobblehead on Friday, 3/7 (first 1,500 fans)

Charge Trading Cards presented by Bomber Breaks on Saturday, 3/8 (first 1,500 fans)

"Vote for Pozzie" T-Shirt presented by 4imprint on Saturday, 3/22 (first 1,500 fans)

Charge Rope Hat on Sunday, 3/23 (first 1,500 fans)

SPECIALTY JERSEY NIGHTS:

90s Cavs Jerseys at 90s Cavs Night - 30 Years of Downtown Basketball on Saturday, 12/28

TBA Musical Tribute Jerseys paying homage to a historic Public Hall performance for Public Hall's Greatest Hits presented by Nuevo on Friday, 1/10

Cleveland Clinic Children's Jerseys at Cleveland Clinic Children's Game on Sunday, 1/19

Marvel Super Hero Jerseys at Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Physician's Ambulance on Saturday, 2/8

Special Olympics Tribute Jerseys at Special Olympics Day championed by Cleveland-CLIFFS on Saturday, 2/22

Uncle Rico Inspired Jerseys celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Napoleon Dynamite on Saturday, 3/22

THEME NIGHTS:

Pride Night on Saturday, 12/14

Charge Nation Appreciation on Friday, 1/10

Pozzie's Pals Takeover on Sunday, 1/19

Salute to Service presented by Ohio CAT on Friday, 2/7

Hoops & Hounds presented by Aloft Hotels on Sunday, 2/23

Women's History Celebration - Women in Sports & Youth Basketball Night on Saturday, 3/8

Unidos Por Cleveland on Sunday, 3/23

