Mavericks Sign AJ Lawson to Two-Way Contract

October 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard AJ Lawson to a Two-Way contract.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lawson originally signed a Two-Way deal with Dallas during the 2022-23 season, and a regular contract with the Mavericks in 2023-24, before being waived by the club on Oct. 8, 2024. In 56 games for the Mavericks, he has averaged 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.

