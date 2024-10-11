Mavericks Sign AJ Lawson to Two-Way Contract
October 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard AJ Lawson to a Two-Way contract.
Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Lawson originally signed a Two-Way deal with Dallas during the 2022-23 season, and a regular contract with the Mavericks in 2023-24, before being waived by the club on Oct. 8, 2024. In 56 games for the Mavericks, he has averaged 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.
